“European ‘intellectuals’ suffer from severe diarrhea for fear of freezing, looking out the frosted window at their dwindling production.”

This was announced by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram.

"The whole current policy of the Europeans towards Russia is a disgusting cocktail of arrogant rudeness, juvenile infantility and primitive stupidity," he added.

Medvedev announced that Europe had decided to severely punish Russia "for its desire to protect suffering people and secure its long-term interests."

"They decided, as usual, to tear the Russian economy to pieces. To deprive it of money through energy exports. And they imposed total sanctions on everything that burns."

According to the current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Europe has made it its main goal "to let the Russians suffer", even though its actions have damaged its "huge industry, developed agriculture" and EU citizens who "want to live in warm houses with water".

"Then they understood it ... They remembered that no one canceled the winter, and alternative supplies of gas, oil and coal were expensive or simply unrealistic. They understood how difficult it is to sit on three chairs," he declared, adding: "Yellow -blue hysteria provokes severe diarrhea for fear of freezing in their cold dwellings, looking through the darkened window at the waning production. Indeed, European smart people offer to treat diarrhea with a tried and tested remedy: increasing the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime and the war until the victory. Oh well then. The cold is coming soon..."

/ClubZ