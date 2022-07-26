Former Macedonian PM accused Sofia of a Plan for a Second Bulgarian State in the Balkans

“Through attempts to change the history and origin of the Macedonian language and nation, Bulgaria will try to create a second Bulgarian state in the Balkans from Macedonia. It is not a problem for the citizens to be called Macedonians and the language Macedonian if it is accepted that until August 2, 1944 Macedonians were Bulgarians who spoke the Bulgarian language, their history was Bulgarian and if it is accepted that after that with political intervention, persecution and torture in the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, the nation was renamed from Bulgarian to Macedonian, and the history and language from Bulgarian to Macedonian," former Prime Minister of the Republic of (North) Macedonia Nikola Gruevski wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, "a Macedonian minority in Bulgaria cannot be accepted because it would contradict this goal" and while Bulgaria did not previously insist on the inclusion of a "Bulgarian minority" in the constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia, now the plans have been changed due to the assessment that this will help to implement the Bulgarian plan more easily and quickly, "especially if there is control over the history textbooks in schools and universities, the books of the Macedonian academic historians that will be written in the future, the documentaries and feature films and series that will be filmed, as well as the daily publications in the Macedonian media, controlled through the form called ‘hate speech’, all formally controlled through the process of Macedonia's accession to the EU".

According to Nikola Gruevski, the goals are long-term, just as the process of joining the country to the EU will be long, and whether this plan will be realized depends on the people in the Republic of North Macedonia, on the political elites in the country and their unity on national issues, policies, who will lead, their independence, the readiness for risks and pressures, the skills of diplomacy and international partnerships and alliances.

According to him, with the recent decisions of the government and the parliament to accept the proposed negotiation framework, "solid prerequisites" have been created for the implementation of this plan of Bulgaria, and the Treaty of Friendship was not signed until 2017 (i.e. during the administration of Gruevski) precisely because of his government's attempts to eliminate such preconditions in the text of the contract, "which is the basis of the documents agreed and adopted in the last month".

Gruevski reasoned that even without these documents, Bulgaria, as an EU member state, could have problematized the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the union in order to achieve its goals, but that way it would have come into conflict with many countries inside the EU, while now "a base has been created and the pressure on Bulgaria from other EU member countries and from the USA in favor of North Macedonia would be much more difficult and with fewer arguments".

"EU membership must remain the focus of any government of (Republic of North) Macedonia, but with the recent decisions of the government, the conditions have been created for huge other risks of a national nature that will require much more effort and vigilance in the future, which may will be the basis for new obstacles on the way to EU membership", writes Gruevski, specifying that neither the EU nor France can be blamed for the proposed negotiation framework because the government in North Macedonia only asked the EU to solve the problem with Bulgaria.

"Of course, the rulers knew that when the EU solves a problem between a member state and a non-EU country, the mechanisms in the EU are such that the member state cannot be expected to be in a less favorable situation," writes Gruevski, according to whom his critics finally understood what he was protecting the country from when they incorrectly and dishonestly accused him of deliberately blocking the path of the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU.

"In the last two months, it was very sad to see the struggle, the efforts, the resistance, the opposition, but also the impotence of the lied Macedonian people against the intentions and decisions of an authority that has lost or renounced the sovereignty of the country and does not decide independently even the most - the important national issues," Gruevski wrote.

The former prime minister and leader of VMRO-DPMNE has been living in Hungary since 2018 after he managed to leave North Macedonia, where several cases were filed against him, in which there are already convictions for abuse of office and illegal financing of the party, and after in the last case, the court decided to confiscate the headquarters of VMRO-DPMNE.

Today, the current chairman of the opposition party, Hristijan Mickoski, published on his Facebook profile information that he was in Budapest and had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and the SDSM commented that Mickoski was there "to receive instructions from his patron" Nikola Gruevski.

