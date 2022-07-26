Bulgarian Professor: The President is ready with the Composition of the Caretaker Cabinet

“The constitutional procedure is closed within a reasonable period of time, and it is outlined by decision number 20 of 1992, when, in a similar situation, the Constitutional Court issued this interpretative decision. A coalition government from any of the small parliamentary groups is difficult to create, and that is why the Constitution did not provide specific terms”. This is what Prof. Plamen Kirov said in the morning block of BNT.

He explained that the president must fulfill the requirement of the Constitution to dissolve the parliament, schedule early parliamentary elections and appoint a caretaker government.

"It is not at all necessary to extend the mandate of this parliament in order to adopt any important thing, they had enough time to adopt the important things, but they did not," commented the former constitutional judge.

Prof. Kirov stated that it had been known for a long time that Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) would be left without leadership.

"The mandate of a National Assembly cannot be extended, depending on the fact that it has to elect the head of EWRC. EWRC will have a head, that is the former chairman Ivan Ivanov, that's what it says in the law on energy", Prof. Kirov explained.

According to him, the president shows enviable composure and patience with regard to the balancing acts of the BSP party leadership.

"One thing is clear that, most likely, after the end of this saga with the third term, the president will ask the Constitutional Court to clarify the procedure so that it is clear to the politicians what they should do, that is, the Constitutional Court should create an instruction so that they cannot abuse the procedure," Prof. Kirov explained.

According to him, BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria" are mirror images and are most interested in having a government, while "We Continue the Change" rather want to go to elections.

"The Presidency is ready with the composition of an official cabinet. It will certainly be different from the previous ones. Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev will not be in it," said Prof. Plamen Kirov.

The constitutionalist pointed out that this was the shortest term of a parliamentary-led government in the last 31 years, and the only one to be ousted by a vote of no confidence.

"The official cabinet will not investigate, find fault, will not deal with anything other than putting out fires and resolving crises. It will be an anti-crisis government," Prof. Kirov also stated.

He opined that if reinstated on Friday, the president would dissolve parliament on Monday or Tuesday and schedule elections for October 2.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews