The Czech Republic announced Record Gas Reserves

Gas storage facilities in the Czech Republic are 80% full. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said this was a record volume for the country's gas storage facilities.

"Gas storages are 80% full. We are at a record high level. We are trying to prepare as much as possible for winter," the head of the Czech government wrote on his Twitter page.

"We are going to Brussels, where I convened an extraordinary council of the European Union on energy issues . This year we introduced a rule according to which gas storage tanks in EU countries must be at least 80% full in the winter. In the Czech Republic, we crossed this limit and now we have 2,687 million cubic meters of gas," wrote Jozef Sikela, the country's Minister of Industry and Trade, in this regard

The average annual gas consumption in the Czech Republic is about 9.4 billion cubic meters, the Czech News Agency reported. According to Sikela, the country imports about 98% of its gas consumption from Russia. According to the agency, Prague plans to use gas from a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Netherlands to reduce its dependence on Russian gas supplies.

On July 26, the EU convenes an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Energy. The EU's winter readiness in the energy sector will be discussed at the meeting. Petr Fiala has already stated that his country's main task as EU Council President is to ensure the unity of the community in the face of the challenges caused by the conflict in Ukraine. The Czech Republic aims to gradually eliminate the dependence of European countries on energy supplies from Russia and help them find alternative sources of raw materials.

/BGNES