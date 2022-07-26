COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 3000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

2,987 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria compared to 489 cases in the previous 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

10,653 tests have been done (31 percent of them are positive), there are 20,081 active cases of infection, 891 people are in hospitals, of which 44 are in intensive care units. 1432 people were cured and 12 died.

For the last 24 hours, 2455 vaccine doses have been administered.

/BTA