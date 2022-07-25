Sofia’s Center will be Blocked because of Rearrangement of the Paving Stones in front of Parliament
The rearrangement and replacement of the yellow paving stones in the center of Sofia has begun.
For this reason, the square in front of the National Assembly building has been closed to vehicular traffic since Saturday.
In addition to the pavement stones, the tiles on the sidewalks, the lighting, and sewerage works will be replaced, as well as the improvement of the green areas, informs the press center of the Metropolitan Municipality.
The renovation is expected to last until autumn – around September 10.
In addition to the emblematic pavement stones, there will also be repairs on the paved "Moskovska" street, which from September will be entirely pedestrian in the area from the "Vasil Levski" monument to "G.S. Rakovski" street.
Here is the repair schedule:
- until 10.09.2022 (incl.) along "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "15th November" St.;
- until 10.09.2022 on Moskovska St., between Vasil Levski Blvd. and Dunav St.
It is prohibited to park vehicles as follows:
- until 10.09.2022 at the "National Assembly" square.
- until 10/09/2022 on the south-eastern arc of St. Alexander Nevsky Square.
- until 10.09.2022 on Moskovska St., between Vasil Levski Blvd. and Dunav St.
