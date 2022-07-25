BSP Postpones the Decision on the Mandate until Tomorrow, Ninova goes to Radev on Friday

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will decide tomorrow whether to return the unfulfilled mandate to President Rumen Radev or to propose a candidate for prime minister.

This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary group of BSP, Georgi Svilenski, during the meeting of the party's Executive Bureau. The meeting of the National Council of the “Left” will be held tomorrow in connection with the implementation of the third mandate for the formation of a government. According to Svilenski, “BSP will propose to the National Council two options for action, which are in accordance with the Constitution and with a horizon of Friday”.

This means that whatever decision the National Council takes tomorrow afternoon, Ninova will go to President Rumen Radev on Friday - July 29.

Svilenski refused to comment further on what the attitudes are in the party.

At the end of last week, Ninova set a deadline - until July 27, Wednesday, by which time BSP must decide whether to return the mandate unfulfilled or to propose a candidate for prime minister. This happened after the live broadcast of the meeting of the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" and the subsequent decision of the leader of “There Is Such a People” Slavi Trifonov to ruin the negotiations for the resumption of the quadruple coalition between WCC, BSP, DB and TISP.

Whatever the decision of the “Left”, however, it is more and more certain that there will be another early election, and the actions of BSP will determine only whether they will be in the beginning or the middle of October. (If the mandate is returned this week, the elections will be on October 2. If BSP keeps it until August 15, as was the initial request, then the elections should be on October 16).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews