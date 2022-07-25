Bulgarian Doctor: COVID-19 can Cause Severe Hearing Loss

“The most common hearing complication of COVID-19 is auditory nerve involvement, manifesting as sudden hearing loss and often with high-frequency noise. The quick reaction is extremely important”, says Associate Professor Todor Popov from the Clinic for Ear, Nose and Throat Diseases at the "Tsarica Joanna" UMBAL - ISUL, in an interview for the "Plus Me" campaign.

“When this condition is proven, hospital treatment with infusions should be started, and the earlier the therapy is started, the higher the chance of saving the hearing. In the absence of treatment, hearing loss is usually irreversible and the later search for a solution becomes impossible”, the specialist points out.

According to him, in the case of previous hearing loss, the addition of an additional one could lead to superimposition and, accordingly, to severe disability.

“Age is not a leading factor – patients are from the whole age spectrum. Hearing problems after passing COVID-19 are also observed in children”, says Prof. Popov.

“Vaccines against COVID-19 are definitely an achievement of human civilization”, emphasizes Prof. Popov. "There are two options - to encounter the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in a controlled manner or to encounter it uncontrolled. The vaccine has been proven to help keep this collision under control and minimize the risks to the health of the vaccinated," he points out.

"Unfortunately, a part of our society simply refuses to believe the truth, and the reason is fear. We should not be afraid. We should not be paralyzed by the ‘fences’ of our own consciousness," urged Assoc. Prof. Popov.

