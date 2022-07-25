What Role will Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Play in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Lifestyle | July 25, 2022, Monday // 09:03
Bulgaria: What Role will Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova Play in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” Maria Bakalova at Comic-Con 2022

Actress Maria Bakalova will voice a dog-cosmonaut in the third film of the "Marvel" series - "Guardians of the Galaxy".

In the film, Cosmo is a dog who has telepathic abilities and is sent into orbit as part of the Soviet space program in the 1960s.

Some time ago, it was reported that the Bulgarian actress, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film "Borat 2", is joining the previous actors in the hit series, in the filming of the new part. Details have now been announced at the annual Comic-Con festival in San Diego, California.

Bakalova will co-star in the new film with stars like Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maria, Bakalova, guardians of the galaxy, Marvel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria