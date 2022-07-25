Masks are once again Mandatory in Public Transport in Sofia from Today

July 25, 2022
In Sofia, the wearing of masks is mandatory in public transport from today.

The temporary restrictions will be in effect for one month. They provide for compliance with a physical distance of at least one and a half meters, hand hygiene and disinfection of surfaces, regular ventilation, and working from home if possible.

It is also planned to carry out an enhanced morning filter in children's facilities to prevent children with clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as other acute infectious diseases. The anti-epidemic measures may be changed depending on the development of the situation in the territory of Sofia.

The capital entered Stage 1 on the regional outbreak map last week, with a two-week incidence rate exceeding 300 per 100,000 people.

