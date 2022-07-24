COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 800 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours

The new registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 822 with 2,841 tests performed, the data from the Unified Information Portal show, 62.65% of the cases for the day are among unvaccinated people.

28.933% of the tests performed were positive. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of victims of the epidemic remains unchanged at 37,329.

Confirmed cases are already 1,194,883, of which 1,139,370 have been cured, including 62 in the last 24 hours. 18,184 are the active cases, of which 887 were hospitalized, including 34 in the last 24 hours. 58.82% of those newly admitted to a hospital were not vaccinated.

47 people are in intensive care units.

In total, 4,457,704 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in the country, including 163 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,063,809 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 809,642 received the first booster dose, and 29,289 received the second booster dose.

