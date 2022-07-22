Bulgaria: Masks in Public Transport in Sofia - Mandatory from Monday

Society » HEALTH | July 22, 2022, Friday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Masks in Public Transport in Sofia - Mandatory from Monday @Pixabay

Masks in the capital's public transport become mandatory from Monday 25 July. This is according to an amended order of the director of the capital RHI, Dr. Dancho Penchev.

The rule does not apply to children under 6 years of age. In the city of Sofia, from July 19, masks are mandatory in hospitals, polyclinics, laboratories, pharmacies, opticians, drugstores, social service institutions.

The city's 14-day incidence to date is 349 per 100,000.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: masks, mandatory, transport, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria