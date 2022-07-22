Bulgaria: Masks in Public Transport in Sofia - Mandatory from Monday
Masks in the capital's public transport become mandatory from Monday 25 July. This is according to an amended order of the director of the capital RHI, Dr. Dancho Penchev.
The rule does not apply to children under 6 years of age. In the city of Sofia, from July 19, masks are mandatory in hospitals, polyclinics, laboratories, pharmacies, opticians, drugstores, social service institutions.
The city's 14-day incidence to date is 349 per 100,000.
/BNT
