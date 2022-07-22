Bulgaria: A Military Munition Washed Up on the Beach between Pomorie and Aheloy
A military munition washed up on the beach between Pomorie and Aheloy. It was spotted by tourists on the strip in the area of the “Wave” Hotel yesterday late afternoon. Vacationers have reported the curious case to emergency number 112.
A team from the “Atiya” Naval Base was dispatched to the site and collected the ammunition to be destroyed. This was confirmed for BNR-Burgas by the Ministry of the Interior.
/BNR
