COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1640 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,640 cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria. 6 people died during the day, and since the beginning of the pandemic - 37,319, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

Of the 6,768 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 24.23 percent were positive. Active cases to date are 16,399. 3,781 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. 130 people were newly admitted to the hospitals, and 661 were cured in the past 24 hours.

A total of 856 are hospitalized, of which 41 are in intensive care units. 75.38 percent of those newly admitted to hospital and 66.67 percent of those who died yesterday were unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,192,284 coronavirus infections have been registered in our country, and since the start of the immunization campaign, 4,453,972 doses of vaccine have been administered.

The incidence of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on a two-week basis is 227 per hundred thousand population

The incidence of COVID-19 in the country on a two-week basis is 227 per hundred thousand people. This is shown by the data from the unified information portal. The highest incidence of the coronavirus infection on a two-week basis is reported in the districts of Varna - 365 per hundred thousand, Sofia-city - 350 per hundred thousand, Burgas - 318 per hundred thousand, Pernik - 246 per hundred thousand.

As of today, temporary anti-epidemic measures are being introduced in the regions of Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Razgrad, Stara Zagora and Haskovo. The measures are the wearing of a protective face mask in medical and health facilities, facilities for the provision of social services, etc.; observance of a physical distance of at least one and a half meters in places with gatherings of people; hand hygiene and disinfection of surfaces, regular ventilation; telecommuting where possible; conducting an enhanced morning filter in children's facilities to prevent children with clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as other acute infectious diseases; conducting a daily filter in the specialized institutions for the provision of social services and in residential-type social services for children and adults for the presence of users and staff with clinical symptoms of COVID-19 and removing the staff from work until the diagnosis and clinical recovery are established.

Starting tomorrow, anti-epidemic measures are also being introduced in the Lovech region.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures have already been introduced in the districts of Sofia-city, Sofia Region, Burgas, Dobrich, Yambol, Gabrovo, Varna, Vratsa, Sliven and Silistra.

