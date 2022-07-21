19 Districts in Bulgaria fall into Stage 1 according to the National Plan to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic

Society » HEALTH | July 21, 2022, Thursday // 18:21
Bulgaria: 19 Districts in Bulgaria fall into Stage 1 according to the National Plan to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic @Pixabay

As of July 22, the number of areas falling into Stage 1 is 19. In these districts, there is an increase in the intensity of the spread of COVID-19 and an increase in the occupancy of hospital beds by patients with SARS-CoV-2. According to the National Operational Plan for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, by order of the director of the relevant regional health inspection, temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced in the territory of the specific region.

We remind you that from July 19, temporary anti-epidemic measures are in effect on the territory of Sofia city and Burgas regions, from July 20 - in Sofia region, Dobrich and Yambol, and from July 21 - in Gabrovo, Varna, Vratsa, Sliven and Silistra.

The new 8 regions, in which temporary measures are introduced from tomorrow, July 22, are Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Razgrad, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The following anti-epidemic measures have been introduced in the indicated areas:

- wearing a protective face mask in medical and health facilities, facilities for the provision of social services, etc.;

- observance of a physical distance of at least 1.5 m in places with gatherings of people;

- hand hygiene and disinfection of surfaces, regular ventilation;

- remote work if possible;

- implementation of an enhanced morning filter in children's facilities to exclude children with clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as other acute infectious diseases.

- conducting a daily filter in the specialized institutions for the provision of social services and in residential-type social services for children and adults for the presence of users and staff with clinical symptoms of COVID-19 and removing the staff from work until the diagnosis is established and clinical recovery.

From July 23, anti-epidemic measures will be introduced in the territory of Lovech region.

/Ministry of Health

