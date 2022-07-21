A 7-month-old Baby Abandoned in Kosovo was Returned to Bulgaria

The State Agency for Child Protection, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Social Assistance Agency, returned to our country a 7-month-old Bulgarian girl, abandoned in Kosovo by her mother at birth. Since then, the baby has been raised in a Kosovar foster family.

The baby was transported to the country by social workers and with the support of the international organization A21. It will be placed in a foster family and included in an adoption procedure.

For the first six months of 2022, experts from the SACP are working on 34 cases of an international nature, involving 47 children, 5 of which concern child victims of trafficking and the return of six children to Bulgaria.

For 2021, the SACP coordinated the immediate imposition of emergency protection for 27 children who were victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual or labor exploitation or were abandoned by their parents or relatives abroad.

In 2021, the chairwoman of the agency, Dr. Eleonora Lilova, sent 22 opinions with proposals to the Minister of the Interior for the imposition of measures under the Law on Bulgarian Personal Documents. They prohibit children who are at risk of being re-taken out of Bulgaria and being involved in sexual and labor exploitation, being used for begging or being neglected, from leaving the country within a period of two years.

From the beginning of 2022 until June, the National Children's Telephone Line 111 116 registered two reports of child victims of trafficking. The information was promptly forwarded to the competent authorities, and the State Agency for Child Protection requires feedback on the established facts for each report.

