Changes in Tickets and Cards in Sofia’s Public Transport

The Sofia Municipal Council has adopted a new tariff policy for public transport in Sofia, BNR reported.

Tickets will now allow free transfers between all vehicles. Thus, transport will be more accessible and profitable.

BGN 1.60 (EUR 0.82) will cost a "30+" card, with which passengers will be able to transfer to an unlimited number of vehicles within 30 minutes and will be able to continue their journey, without limiting the time in the last vehicle.

With a "60+" card worth BGN 2.20 (EUR 1.13), it will be possible to change vehicles within an hour, and the journey with the latter can continue without violation if boarding is done before the expiration of 60 minutes from the start of the journey.

Young people (26- years old) will be able to travel for a whole year by paying for 10 months– BGN 250 (EUR 128).

Annual cards will also be issued for pupils and students at the price of BGN 200 (EUR 102), with which they get 2 months of free travel.

The annual subscription card retains its price of BGN 365 (EUR 187), and it will be possible to pay in installments. In addition, it will be valid for the night transport and can be used for the buffer parking spots for free parking.

With a white - free ticket you will travel when the air is polluted (often in the winter).

The Chairman of the Transport Commission emphasized that in this way fair charging is introduced in the capital's urban transport.

"From the very beginning of starting the conversation, our ‘Patriots for Sofia’ group maintained the thesis that the focus should not be on one-time travel, but on sustainable travel, which is traditionally done with long-term travel documents," said Carlos Contrera.

At the same time, the BSP group expressed the opinion that the elderly are being harmed by depriving them of the opportunity to use a monthly card for one line.

