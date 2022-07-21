After the Arson in North Macedonia the Renovated Facade of the Bulgarian Cultural Center is Ready

The repair work on the facade of the "Ivan Mihailov" Cultural Center in Bitola, Republic of North Macedonia, which was set on fire at the beginning of June this year, has been completed. The repair was financed by Dr. Milen Vrabevski, who immediately after the act of vandalism gave a promise that he will bear all the expenses for the restoration of the center of Bulgaria in Bitola.

"We continue to work at full speed because we believe in our cause. We will not stop fighting for the rights of the Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia. We are grateful to Dr. Milen Vrabevski for once again supporting our activity and financing the repair of the building after the arson. The incident only motivated us more and showed us that we are on the right path", the cultural center in Bitola shared.

We remind you that Dr. Milen Vrabevski is the main assistant of the cultural club. The founder of the Bulgarian Memory Foundation has been mediating the center's communication with Bulgaria for many years, financing its activities and making numerous donations, some of which include equipping the club, providing a car for the team's needs, covering the organization's monthly expenses, current repairs, training aids and supplies.

Among the most important initiatives of the club at the moment is the registration of a Bulgarian Sunday school in Bitola and Ohrid. Dr. Milen Vrabevski and the Bulgarian Memory Foundation are again the main enablers for the realization of this idea.

/Bulgarian Memory Foundation