The Repair of a Key Tunnel in Sofia has Started and will Continue for 7 months

The repair of the tunnel to the “Lyulin” neighborhood complex began today and should be completed by February next year. First, the movement of tram No. 8 through the area is stopped, and from July 25, the movement of cars there will take place only on the north lane, two-way.

The Metropolitan Municipality warned that traffic through the tunnel will be very difficult during the repair. They also recommend using alternative routes, the main one being "Slivnitsa" Blvd.

The value of the tunnel repair is about BGN 12 million and includes work on the tunnel structure, entrance-exit ramps, drainage system and waterproofing. New flooring, ventilation, lighting, restriction system and video surveillance will be built. A completely new railway and contact network is also being built in the section.

For the duration of the repair, a temporary TM8 bus is launched, which will replace tram No. 8 and will be with its running interval. Bus #56 will stop at the stop of tram #10 on "Al. Stamboliyski" Blvd.

According to the schedule, tram traffic will be restored in the fall, and by mid-February 2023, all construction activities should be completed.

