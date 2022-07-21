Iran Bans Dogs for being a "Symbol of the West"

Iran's parliament is considering a bill that would allow the ownership of pets only with a special permit because they are a "symbol of the West", reported the Russian edition of the BBC, quoted by BTA.

The president of the country's Veterinary Doctors Association and an opponent of the bill, Dr Payama Mohebi, says the debate on the issue began more than a decade ago. In the past, Iranian lawmakers have proposed confiscating dogs from their owners and sending them to zoos or releasing them into the desert.

In the past, Iran was one of the first countries in the Middle East to pass an animal protection law. In 1948, the first state organization for monitoring compliance with the law appeared in the country. Even the royal family owned dogs. However, everything changed with the Islamic Revolution in 1979. In the Islamic tradition, dogs are considered unclean animals. And in the eyes of the new government, they also symbolize the Western way of life.

The new bill restricting the ownership of pets is also linked to the difficulties Iran's economy is experiencing due to years of sanctions imposed on it by Western countries. For this reason, the import of animal food from abroad was also prohibited.

"We are very dependent on people smuggling animal food. In just a few months, prices have gone up fivefold," said a local veterinarian.

Pet owners are very concerned about the future of their animals.

"If the parliament passes this law, future generations will remember us as the people who banned dogs because they are dogs and cats because they are cats," said the chairman of the Iranian Veterinary Association.

If the bill is passed, then local residents will be fined for importing, buying and selling, as well as transporting and keeping any pets. The fine will be around $800.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ