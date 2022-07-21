COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1644 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,644 cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria. 6 people died during the last 24 hours, and since the beginning of the pandemic - 37,313, show data in the Unified Information Portal.

Of the 6,754 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 24.34 percent were positive. Active cases to date are 15,426. 4,005 doses of vaccines were administered. 137 people were newly admitted to hospitals, and 421 were cured in the past 24 hours.

A total of 817 are hospitalized, of which 45 are in intensive care units. 75.18 percent of those newly admitted to hospital and 66.63 percent of those who died yesterday were unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,190,644 coronavirus infections have been registered in our country, and since the start of the immunization campaign, 4,450,193 doses of vaccine have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA