Electricity for Businesses in Bulgaria to Increase in Price by over 22%

Business » ENERGY | July 20, 2022, Wednesday // 16:40
Bulgaria: Electricity for Businesses in Bulgaria to Increase in Price by over 22% @Pixabay

Electricity for business in Bulgaria tomorrow will be 22.33 percent more expensive compared to its price with a day of delivery for today.

Electricity was traded on the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange (BIEE) at an average price of BGN 645.71/EUR 329.09 (without VAT) per megawatt hour, according to trading data in the "Day Ahead" market segment after the close of the exchange. Deals are based on tomorrow's delivery day (July 21). The energy exchange closed yesterday at an average price of BGN 527.84 per megawatt hour.

The average price of peak energy (09:00-20:00) is BGN 636.66 per megawatt hour. Off-peak energy (01:00-08:00; 21:00-24:00) was traded at an average of BGN 654.76 per megawatt hour.

The lowest price within today's session, with tomorrow's delivery day, is BGN 339.79 per megawatt hour, reached during the period 5:00-6:00 a.m., and the highest is BGN 1,200.72 per megawatt hour - for 21:00-22:00. Data from BIEE show that a total of 91,206.20 megawatt hours of electricity were sold.

/Nova

electricity, price, Bulgaria, megawatt
