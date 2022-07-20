Bulgaria: The Weather will get Hotter in the coming days

The weather in Bulgaria will be increasingly hot in the coming days. In many areas of the country, dangerously high temperatures are expected, values ​​above 35°C in the shade.

Today the maximum temperatures will be between 31° and 35°C, in Sofia - around 30°C, along the Black Sea - between 25° and 28°C. It will be sunny, with a weak, in Southeast Bulgaria - moderate northeast wind.

And tomorrow will be sunny and even hotter, with temperatures between 32° and 37°C, in Sofia - around 32°C. In the greater part of the country it will remain almost quiet, in the eastern regions and along the Black Sea, a weak, after noon - moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. And it will be sunny along the coast. The maximum temperatures there will be from 26° to 29°C, the temperature of the sea water will be 23°-25°C, and the wave of the sea will be 2 points.

There are very good conditions for walking and hiking in the mountains and tomorrow the weather will be mostly sunny, with a moderate north wind.

The temperatures in the mountain resorts will rise further and the maximum will be from 20°C in Aleko, 27°C in Borovets and Pamporovo to 31°C in Bansko.

It will be sunny and hot in most of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, in the Pyrenees, the Apennines as well as in the Balkans, where temperatures will exceed 35° in many places tomorrow.

And in our country, the rise in temperatures will continue in the coming days. Sunny weather will prevail with a greater chance of afternoon showers on Sunday, mainly in the mountains and in the eastern parts of the country. Rainfall is also not excluded on Monday when temperatures will drop slightly.

/BNT