COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1862 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of people infected with coronavirus are 1,862 and six people have died in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified from 7,820 tests, which means that 23.81 percent of them were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,189,000.

In the last 24 hours, six infected have died. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is 37,307.

There are 14,209 active cases. 790 people have been hospitalized, 42 of them in intensive care units.

There were 145 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. More than 73 percent of them were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 509 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured. The total number of recoveries is 1,137,484.

In the last 24 hours, 3,660 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,446,176.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA