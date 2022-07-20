Kiril Petkov: The Funds for the Bulgarian Hoteliers will be Paid Today

The Council of Ministers met in a regular session. The agenda includes 21 items. Resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that the working group, where the program for financing the municipalities was made in a transparent manner, with the aim of allowing the maximum number of people to feel the effect of these projects, has completed its work.

Today, the company will also be created, which will allow the carrying out of rescue operations by air. This is a huge victory for the Bulgarian government and Bulgarian citizens, said Petkov.

The funds for the hoteliers will be paid today, it will be decided that 80 million will be paid from European funds.

Yesterday, Bulgarian hoteliers protested because of unpaid sums for Ukrainian refugees.

Petkov commented on the inspection of the "Brickel" TPP, which he carried out yesterday. “What we found shocked us. We had over 15 times the levels of sulfur dioxide and 27 times the normal level of fine particulate matter. I cannot believe that Bulgarian citizens work in these conditions”, said Petkov.

The resigned cabinet will discuss a draft decision to approve a national plan for the development of combined transport in Bulgaria until 2030.

A report on the implementation of an action plan for 2022 with the measures resulting from Bulgaria's EU membership as of June 30, 2022 is included.

A report of the six-month program with priority topics and files for the Republic of Bulgaria during the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union and others will be considered.

/BNT