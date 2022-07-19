New Omicron Variant Discovered in Bulgaria

For the first time in Bulgaria, the subvariant of COVID-19 VA.4 was identified in Sofia (city) and Burgas region. This was announced by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

In all 165 clinical samples, the Omicron virus variant was detected. The faster-spreading BA.5.x variant is growing in number. In June they were 37.7%, in July 68.4% of the samples were of this subvariant.

The highest prevalence of variant BA.5.x is observed in the regions of Burgas and Varna (66.7%), followed by the region of Sofia and Sofia (city) (38.6%) and all other regions (34.9%).

