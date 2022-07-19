New Omicron Variant Discovered in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | July 19, 2022, Tuesday // 15:36
Bulgaria: New Omicron Variant Discovered in Bulgaria @novinite.com

For the first time in Bulgaria, the subvariant of COVID-19 VA.4 was identified in Sofia (city) and Burgas region. This was announced by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

In all 165 clinical samples, the Omicron virus variant was detected. The faster-spreading BA.5.x variant is growing in number. In June they were 37.7%, in July 68.4% of the samples were of this subvariant.

The highest prevalence of variant BA.5.x is observed in the regions of Burgas and Varna (66.7%), followed by the region of Sofia and Sofia (city) (38.6%) and all other regions (34.9%).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria, variant, omicron, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria