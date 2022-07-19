Defense Minister: Repair Enterprises for Bulgarian Aircraft can Work without Service from Russia

Bulgarian aircraft repair enterprises have a serious enough capacity to work without Russian service. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov to Nova TV. The reason for his comment was the statement of the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, from last week. In it, she announced that the country would terminate the service of "TEREM-Letets" and "Avionams". In this way, design and technical management services for major repairs of "Mi" type helicopters are suspended.

Zakov explained that until now, "Avionams" has not received a letter terminating the relationship. Yesterday, at the end of the day, the ministry received an e-mail from the Russian Federation, specifying that a letter had already been sent to "TEREM", in which it was written that because of the sanctions, the service of the enterprise could not continue.

According to the minister, "this is a strange reaction from Russia" because there were many inaccuracies in the reasons for the decision. As such, he pointed to the complaint that Russian experts would not be able to travel to help with aircraft repairs. According to him, such experts have never traveled before and their services have never been used.

"Our enterprises have serious enough capacity to operate without Russian service. The bigger problem is the market for parts, which is held mainly by Russia and Ukraine. It is because of this that we must seek rapid modernization of the army and release from this dependence." Zakov also said.

/Dnevnik