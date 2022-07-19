Bulgaria: Extreme Danger of Fires Today

The index for fires in a large part of the Danube plain and the Upper Thrace lowland is extremely high for today, warns the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Open fires are prohibited in forest and agricultural areas. Smoking and parking are prohibited in areas with cereal crops.

Precipitation is not expected in the next few days, temperatures are rising. Today they will reach 33 degrees Celsius, in Sofia - about 27 degrees. The day will be sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous regions, but there will be almost no precipitation. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate wind from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 21°C, at 2000 meters - around 14°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate wind will blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 27°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 23°-26°C.

The sun in Sofia rises at 6:00 a.m. and sets at 8:58 p.m. The length of the day is 14 hours and 52 min.

During the next days until the end of the week, the weather will be sunny. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon hours, but it will remain without precipitation. It will be almost calm in most of the country, along the Black Sea a weak, after noon to moderate north-easterly wind will blow. Temperatures will slowly rise and on Saturday and Sunday the maximum will be between 34°C and 39°C. On Monday, the probability of more significant increases in cloudiness and short-term showers in isolated places increases.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews