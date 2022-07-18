Britain has issued a Red Code for Dangerous Weather in most regions of the Country

A heat wave has hit Britain. Meteorologists on the Island expect temperatures in the coming days to reach a record 41 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have issued a red code for dangerous weather in most regions of the country - from York to Manchester and London. Temperatures in the capital have soared, with forecasts suggesting London will be recorded as hotter than Western Sahara, the Bahamas and the Caribbean islands in the coming days.

The government has said that schools across Britain will close earlier than planned, public transport timetables have been changed and new speed limits have been introduced on roads.

