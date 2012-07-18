Bulgaria: 10 years since the Terrorist Attack on Sarafovo Airport

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the attack on Sarafovo airport.

July 18, 2012 will go down in history as a cruel memory for thousands. On that day, a bus with Israeli tourists who had just landed at the "Sarafovo" airport in Burgas to spend their vacation in our Black Sea resorts, became the target of a terrorist attack. Before July 18, 9 years ago, five Israeli and one Bulgarian citizen died. A memorial has been erected at the site of the attack, where a ceremony is held every year in memory of the victims.

On July 18, 2012, a bus with Israeli tourists who had just landed at the "Sarafovo" airport in Burgas to spend their vacation in our Black Sea resorts, became the target of a terrorist attack. Five Israeli citizens, the bus driver, a Bulgarian citizen, and the perpetrator of the attack died in the bloodbath. Nearly 40 people were injured in the incident.

On July 15, 2016, the indictment for the terrorist attack was submitted to the Specialized Court. The defendants are Meliad Farah - a Lebanese with an Australian passport and Hassan El Haj Hassan - with Canadian and Lebanese citizenship. They are accused of aiding and abetting terrorism. The two defendants have been declared internationally wanted in the SIS on the Interpol channel with a red bulletin. On January 17, 2018, the case for the attack began on the merits. Before that, it failed to start several times. The first hearing on it was scheduled already in September 2016, and already in July 2016 the indictment for the terrorist attack was submitted to the Specialized Court. The materials in the case were 80 volumes, there were no less than 170 witnesses, and there were 100 expert opinions.

