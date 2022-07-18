"Trend" Survey on Bulgarian Politics: GERB is slightly ahead of “We Continue the Change”

Leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov (left) and leader of GERB Boyko Borissov (right)

The "We Continue the Change" (WCC) party regains some of its support, but GERB remains the first political force, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the formation around Stefan Yanev "Bulgarian Rise" show erosion. This is shown by the results of the latest survey of the Trend agency commissioned by "24 Chasa" newspaper, published on Monday.

"We Continue the Change" managed to recover part of its support, as this month 21.4% of voters stated that they would vote for the formation of Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev. In May, support for the WCC had shrunk to 17.5% of voters.

Despite this recovery, WCC failed to regain the first position occupied by GERB, and in July Boyko Borissov's party enjoyed the trust of 23.6% of voters.

There is no serious movement among supporters of DPS (10.7% of voters), BSP (9.8%), Vazrazhdane (9.6%) and Democratic Bulgaria (6.9%).

The latest survey by "Trend" reports an erosion of support for Stefan Yanev's new formation "Bulgarian Rise", which this month gained 5.7% of voters - nearly 2% below its starting position of 7.6% in May.

The big loser from the recent events seems to be "There Is Such a People", which has seen a decline and remains at 3.8% of the voters, which threatens its chances of parliamentary representation in new elections. "Stand Up, Bulgaria" and IMRO remain with the support of 1.6% and 1.1% of the voters, respectively.

Kiril Petkov's cabinet ends its mandate with 22% positive assessment of its work and 70% who assess it negatively, with no significant change within the last three months, while the assessment of the parliament's work is in a continuing downward trend and in this month the positive ratings are 14% and the negative 77%.

The assessment of the president's work also shows a downward trend, with 50% giving a positive assessment in May, 45% in June, and 43% in July. 41% are those who give a negative assessment of the work of the head of state this month.

45% of those polled by the Trend agency expect a deterioration of the economic situation in the country in the next one year, while only 15% bet on an improvement, while 37% are of the opinion that their standard will deteriorate in the next one year, and only 17 % think it will improve.

Similar high values ​​of both indicators were recorded about two years ago - at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, according to Trend agency.

The survey was conducted by "Trend" between July 5 and 12, 2022, among 1,005 interviewees.

/BNR