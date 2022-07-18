Bulgaria Celebrates the 185th Anniversary of the Birth of Vasil Levski

Bulgaria celebrates 185 years since the birth of Vasil Levski. The center of the celebrations is the hometown of the Apostle of Freedom - Karlovo.

A liturgy will be celebrated in the Saint Nicholas church, after which those present will place wreaths and flowers at the grave of Levski's mother, Gina Kuncheva.

In the sub-Balkan town of Karlovo, the participants of the national tourist hike "In the Footsteps of the Apostle" will be officially welcomed, who in recent days have traveled various routes in Stara Planina, related to the revolutionary activity of the great Bulgarian.

In the National Museum "Vasil Levski" the awards of the foundation of the same name and the local committee "Levski" will be presented. In the evening, the flag of the Karlov Revolutionary Committee will be flown with military honors, after which the solemn rally will begin on "Vasil Levski" square and there will be fireworks.

President Rumen Radev will accept the rank of honor of the representative companies of the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade and deliver a speech. The ceremony, starting at 9 p.m., will be broadcast live by the Bulgarian National Radio.

With donations from thousands of people, Petrich now has a monument to the Apostle of Freedom, Vasil Levski. It will be officially opened tonight, and the initiative, which has lasted five years, is the fan club of the football team in the city, which bears the name of the Apostle.

The idea for a monument to Vasil Levski appeared five years ago, when football fans from Petrich organized a competition for children's drawings dedicated to the Apostle, and with the funds from the paintings sold at auction, placed nine benches and nine historical signs on the road to the "Belasitsa" hut. Then they create an initiative committee to build a monument since it turns out that there is no one in the city to any of our great national heroes. Charity campaigns, souvenir sales and other initiatives are being launched throughout the region.

The aim of the organizers is to raise the necessary 28 thousand BGN with the participation of as many donors as possible with small amounts, so that the monument can be built by the people for the people, without large sponsors and without help from the municipality and the state.

The creation of the bust-monument was entrusted to the sculptor Adrian Novakov. The place was also chosen - the new large city park of Petrich. On the day we celebrate the 185th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom, the monument will be consecrated and officially opened.

The 185th anniversary of the birth of Vasil Levski was also celebrated in Lovech with a civil worship and commemorative ceremony.

In Smolyan, there will be a recital in front of the Apostle's monument in the courtyard of the Raikov High School. The club "Young Revivalists and Friends" take part in the recital. On the holiday anniversary, certificates will be presented to tenth graders who have completed the first high school stage.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR