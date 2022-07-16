Five People Died including a Baby in a Head-On Collision on the Pleven - Lovech Road
Five people died in an accident between two cars on the Pleven-Lovech road, BNT reported.
The head-on collision took place in the afternoon, the road is closed.
Among the victims is a baby, according to the television. According to "24 Chasa", there were two small children who died, and two were injured. Nova TV adds that the two cars have Pleven registrations - a Volkswagen Golf, driven by a 60-year-old man, and an Opel, with a 31-year-old driver.
The "Road Infrastructure" Agency announced that traffic on road II-35 Pleven - Lovech, at km 18 in the area of the village of Brestovets, is temporarily restricted in both directions due to an accident. Traffic is diverted via a bypass route, through Brestovets - Todorovo - Gortalovo - Beglezh - Katunets - Radyuvene - Lovech and vice versa.
Meanwhile, a peaceful vigil was held today in Sofia at the "European Union" metro station in memory of the victims of the road war. The event was organized on social networks by fellow students of 26-year-old Hristina Dileva - one of the two victims in the serious accident that took place at this location on the evening of July 5 on Cherni Vrah Boulevard. 35-year-old Georgi Semerdzhiev is charged with the death of the two women.
/Dnevnik
