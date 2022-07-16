Day 143 of the Invasion of Ukraine: At least 3 Killed in a Russian Rocket Attack on Dnipro

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

At least three killed and 15 injured in a rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro

At least three people were killed and 15 injured in a rocket attack last night on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

According to the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentin Reznichenko, the rockets hit an industrial zone and a nearby busy street.

Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from buildings and burning cars after the strike in Dnipro. Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday's cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia targeted a building where members of Ukraine's armed forces were meeting with foreign arms suppliers. Ukraine denied a military target had been hit and said the attack hit a cultural center used by retired veterans. In his video address last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 4 people are still being sought after the attack in Vinnytsia:

"A total of 200 people sought help after the attack. Unfortunately, four are in serious condition. On the ground, everything possible is being done to find the four missing persons"

Ukraine fights back

Ukrainian missile strikes have destroyed more than 30 Russian military logistics centers in recent weeks and significantly reduced Russia's offensive potential, a spokesman for Ukraine's defense ministry said. Ukraine's defense minister announced yesterday that the first M270 multiple-launch systems have arrived in Ukraine, without specifying which country provided them.

Agreement on the export of grain

Positive signals about the expected agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea are coming from both Moscow and Kyiv.

The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain will not lead to renewed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, said Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky. A high-ranking source in Kyiv confirmed that Ukraine is seeking to conclude in the coming days the negotiations on the agreement with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations to establish a safe corridor in the Black Sea for the transportation of grain crops from Ukraine.

The US approved 100 million dollars for the training of Ukrainian pilots

The US House of Representatives has approved the allocation of $100 million to train the Ukrainian military to fly US aircraft. This was reported on Friday. The corresponding initiative was adopted by the lower house of Congress as an amendment to the defense budget for the next fiscal year.

The amendment was authored by Republican Adam Kinzinger (of Illinois). According to the deputy, the measure proposed by him will facilitate the transition of the armed forces to Western equipment in the future. Kinzinger told Defense News that the U.S. is ready to begin training Ukrainian pilots at bases in Mississippi and possibly Texas. The congressman estimated it would take about three months to learn the basics of flying F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.

On Thursday night, the US House of Representatives approved the country's defense budget for fiscal year 2023 (which will begin on October 1 of this calendar year) totaling about $840 billion. The Senate has not yet considered the draft budget. A committee will then be convened to agree the details of the two projects.

The two houses will have to vote again on the agreed document, after which it will be sent to the president for his signature. Normally, the entire process lasts until the fall or early winter, but because of the midterm elections for Congress in November, it may be delayed. Defense News believes that if Kinzinger's amendment passes all of the listed defense budget approval stages, the US will be able to begin training Ukrainian pilots next year.

Russia is turning Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a weapons base

Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base for weapons including "missile systems" and shelling surrounding areas in Ukraine, an official from Kyiv's nuclear agency said, while almost the entire country was put on air alert.

The president of Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "extremely tense" and that up to 500 Russian soldiers were manning the plant. "The occupiers are bringing their weapons there, including missile systems, from which they are already shelling the other bank of the Dnieper River and the territory of Nikopol," Pedro Cotin said in a television interview.

The plant in southwestern Ukraine has been under Russian control since the first weeks of Moscow's invasion, although it is still run by Ukrainian personnel. The latest attack in the Dnieper region left three dead and 15 wounded after Russian "missiles hit an industrial plant and a busy street nearby," regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram.

/BGNES, BNR