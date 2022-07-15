Why Choose Rollers.io As Your Home for Gambling in 2022?

Are you looking for a reliable and wholesome online casino? Rollers.io is the right fit for you; we have a comprehensive review of essential aspects you need to know about the platform.

Rollers.io casino offers an online platform where you enjoy hundreds of online casino games in a safe and secure environment. The casino adheres to stringent gaming regulations set out by its regulator, and you won’t be worried about your safety when playing since the games offered are fair. The site has a remarkable design with an easy-to-navigate layout, and it can even be accessed on a web-enabled mobile device. This article outlines various reasons that make Rollers.io casino an excellent option for any online player.

Attractive Bonuses and Promotions

Rollers.io casino has an array of lucrative bonuses and promotions. The welcome bonus package has three different deposit bonuses. After making the first deposit, you will receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to €500. For the second deposit, you will receive a 75% deposit bonus of up to €250, while the third deposit attracts a 50% deposit bonus of up to €1,000. The wagering requirement is 25x the bonus amount for each case. The casino also offers an everyday bonus of 25% of your deposit up to €2,000, a weekend bonus of up to €4,000, and a VIP cashback of 15%. In addition, you can enjoy free spins offered on various slots such as The Lost Kingdom, Wilderland, and Avalon.

A Wide Range of Casino Games

The casino hosts hundreds of games, including slots, roulette, video poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, casual games, and live casino games. The games can be easily accessed on the site’s homepage. Slots make up the highest percentage of the games offered, with some being high volatility, low volatility, fixed paylines, and mega ways. Players are also privileged to have various variants of the other casino games, and they can play for hours, enjoying diverse gaming experiences. The casino has also partnered with multiple game providers such as:

Evolution Gaming

Bgaming

Microgaming Quickfire

Belatra

iSoftBet

Several Deposits and Withdrawal Methods

Rollers.io casino offers players several deposit and withdrawal options. These include:

VISA

Maestro

EcoPayz

Skrill

Instadebit

Neteller

Bank transfer

MuchBetter

Neosurf

Interac

Rollers.io also accepts cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Bitcoin

Tether

Litecoin