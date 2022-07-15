Methamphetamine was found in the Blood of Semerdzhiev who Caused the Car Crash on July 5

Crime | July 15, 2022, Friday // 17:42
Bulgaria: Methamphetamine was found in the Blood of Semerdzhiev who Caused the Car Crash on July 5 Murderer Georgi Semerdzhiev

Methamphetamine was found in the blood of 35-year-old Georgi Semerdzhiev, who on July 5 caused the serious accident in which two young women died.

Semerdzhiev's blood sample was taken with the permission of a judge almost 48 hours after the incident. No traces of drugs were found during its examination at Aleksandrovska Hospital.

Methamphetamine was found in the mandatory control sample made at the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where the technique is of a newer generation.

In addition to causing the death of two people, Semerdzhiev has four more charges - for drugs found in his car and driving with false license plates, as well as for driving with a false license and after using drugs, the last two charges being for a case of 7 October.

Yesterday, the Sofia Court of Appeal ruled that Semerdzhiev should remain permanently in custody.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Semerdzhiev, methamphetamine, drugs, driving
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria