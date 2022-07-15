Methamphetamine was found in the Blood of Semerdzhiev who Caused the Car Crash on July 5
Methamphetamine was found in the blood of 35-year-old Georgi Semerdzhiev, who on July 5 caused the serious accident in which two young women died.
Semerdzhiev's blood sample was taken with the permission of a judge almost 48 hours after the incident. No traces of drugs were found during its examination at Aleksandrovska Hospital.
Methamphetamine was found in the mandatory control sample made at the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where the technique is of a newer generation.
In addition to causing the death of two people, Semerdzhiev has four more charges - for drugs found in his car and driving with false license plates, as well as for driving with a false license and after using drugs, the last two charges being for a case of 7 October.
Yesterday, the Sofia Court of Appeal ruled that Semerdzhiev should remain permanently in custody.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: In One Day, Police caught 26 Drivers with Alcohol and 14 with Drugs in their Blood
- » Policewoman that Helped the Killer of 2 Girls in Sofia has been Temporary Removed from her Position
- » Police Officer assisted the Killer of 2 Girls after the Car Crash in Sofia
- » A Young Man was Found Dead in the center of Varna, a Murder has been Confirmed
- » Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova is in the Top 10 of the FBI's Most Wanted
- » After the First 13 - Three more Illegally Buried Bodies found near Bankya