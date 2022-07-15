Day 142 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Strike Killed 23 in Vinnytsia, at least 4 Children among the Dead

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

At least 23 are already the victims of the rocket strike in Vinnytsia, among them at least 4 children

The clearing of the debris after yesterday's rocket attack in the city of Vinnytsia continues. At least 23 people died, among them at least 4 children under the age of 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called for Russia to be recognized as a terrorist state.

According to him, the number of victims will continue to increase. Yesterday it became clear that at least 45 countries will join the investigation, which must prove whether war crimes were committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am addressing not the Ukrainian men and women, but our partners in the democratic world. Today, Russia once again proved that it must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. No other country in the world poses such a threat at this time. No other country allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ruin lives with weapons and missiles every day," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian invaders hit two universities in Mykolaiv with rockets

The Russian occupiers attacked with missiles the two largest universities in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

“At least 10 rockets. Now they are attacking our education. I ask the universities of all democratic countries to declare Russia for what it actually is, a terrorist”, wrote the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim, quoted by UNIAN.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Alexander Senkevich, announced that rescuers and emergency teams are already working at the sites of the shelling. So far, it is known that there are two injured. Senkevich emphasized that the city was hit around 07:50 a.m. in the morning when there were already many people on the streets. “Real terrorists!”, wrote the mayor.

Earlier it was reported that a series of powerful explosions thundered in Mykolaiv in the morning.

Zakharova: The gas for Europe depends on sanctions

“Whether Gazprom will resume Nord Stream 1 gas supplies to Europe depends entirely on Western sanctions”.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, today.

The prevention of the gas pipeline will end on July 21, and it is not yet clear whether its work will be restored.

Gazprom also announced yesterday that there are no guarantees that it will restore the operation of Nord Stream 1 after July 21.

Russia claims that the absence of one turbine hinders the operation of the pipeline. That turbine was sent to Canada for repair and, according to Moscow, cannot be taken back because of sanctions.

However, Canada has already confirmed that it is sending it back to Germany to its manufacturer Siemens, from where it will be handed over to Gazprom.

“Since there are no sanctions on gas supplies, there are no obstacles to the supply of the turbine and nothing to do with the sanctions”, Siemens said.

Russia has declared investigative projects Bellingcat and The Insider undesirable

The Russian Prosecutor's Office recognized as "undesirable" the activities of four foreign non-governmental organizations, among them the well-known investigative projects Bellingcat (the main investigator for Russia there is Christo Grozev) and the publication The Insider.

With the decision of the prosecutor's office, their work is considered a threat to the constitutional order and security of the country.

UK- and Netherlands-registered Bellingcat (respectively Bellingcat Ltd and Stichting Bellingcat) and Latvia-based The Insider are listed as one with the Institute for Legal Initiatives in Central and Eastern Europe (Czech Republic).

The decision has direct consequences for the Russian media environment, the noose around which has tightened even more since the start of the war in Ukraine. The reason is that the regulator Roskomnadzor can ask publications to delete publications based on material of "undesirable organizations".

To date, 56 publications have been declared such, including the international journalism project OCCRP. In 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the activities of Bellingcat, which has published numerous Russia-related investigations (such as the poisoning of the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny), legalization of material from Western secret services.

Latvia bans Russian gas imports from 2023

On Thursday, in the third - final - reading, the Saeima of Latvia supported the amendments to the Law on Energy, which provide for the diversification of natural gas supply routes and the provision of strategic reserves of natural gas. Part of the measures is a ban on importing gas from Russia from January 1, 2023, which was previously agreed upon in principle by the government.

"Strategic gas reserves must be secured in such a way that it is possible to protect the supply not only for the protected consumers but also to ensure the basic power generation capacity in the thermal power plants during the winter season," stressed Krisjanis Feldmans, chairman of the Committee on National Economy, Agrarian, Environment and Regional Policy, responsible for moving the bill through the lower house of parliament.

The law requires the single operator for transmission and storage of natural gas to provide infrastructure that limits supply risks and the obligation to create strategic reserves of natural gas, the official announcement on the website of the Saeima also states.

The public trading company is obliged to store the necessary amount of natural gas for the consumption of the connected consumers for the period from October 1 of the respective year to April 30 of the following year in the underground gas storage "Inchukalna" no later than August 31 of each year.

In addition, the law requires the Council of Ministers to present a report on the national nuclear energy program to the Saeima by December 31, 2023.

The regulation of the specific cases of coordination with the regulators of other EU countries on the way to implement the ban on supplies of Russian gas has also been confirmed. It will apply in cases where the Latvian gas transmission and storage operator Conexus Baltic Grid agrees with another member country to create a single natural gas transportation system.

