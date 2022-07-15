Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers adopted the National Operational Plan for dealing with the Pandemic

Physical distance, wearing protective masks, personal hygiene, ventilation and disinfection, measures at the workplace, temporary ban on entering the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria are the anti-epidemic measures that will come into force depending on the spread of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

The Council of Ministers adopted the National Operational Plan for dealing with the pandemic, according to which five stages are defined, and for each of them, anti-epidemic measures are prescribed depending on the incidence.

Here are the stages:

Stage 0: low spread of COVID-19; the health system is not overloaded, the measures are recommended

Medical facilities for hospital care are in normal working mode and ready to receive patients.

Persons identified as confirmed cases of COVID-19 are subject to mandatory isolation, and their contact persons are placed under quarantine for a period determined in accordance with Art. 61, para. 7 of the Health Act.

Anti-epidemic measures are recommended - wearing a mask indoors, especially in healthcare facilities, social institutions, public transport; keeping a distance; hygiene; telecommuting when possible.

A requirement to present a certificate of vaccination, re-illness or negative test result is introduced for all arrivals from a country affected by a new dangerous variant of COVID-19.

The recommended measures are in place until the World Health Organization cancels the COVID-19 pandemic or moves to Stage 1.

Stage 1: hospital bed occupancy increases. The measures are mandatory

Medical facilities for hospital care are in normal working mode, and measures have been put in place to screen persons with suspected COVID-19; patient triage is performed.

Medical facilities maintain readiness to restructure available hospital beds, separate patient flows and provide isolation conditions.

Wearing a protective mask in health and social structures, in public transport and other locations with a high risk of infection is mandatory. If possible, we switch to remote work. In daycare centers and schools, there is a morning filter to prevent children with symptoms from attending classes. A filter is also provided in social institutions. The measures remain in force until transition to stage 0 or 1.

Stage 2: sustained trend of increasing hospital bed occupancy. Visits are limited, border control is introduced.

Inpatient treatment facilities are in normal working mode, and effective measures have been put in place to screen persons with suspected COVID-19. Hospitals maintain readiness for a higher level of disease spread, restructuring of available hospital beds, separation of patient flows. The conditions for isolation in the structures of the medical institutions (wards/clinics), other than those for infectious diseases, are being expanded.

Wearing a mask is mandatory under stage 1 conditions, as well as in all educational, cultural, sporting institutions and during events involving gatherings of people.

All aircraft arriving from countries with a high incidence (over 400 per 100,000 population) must provide a certificate of vaccination, re-illness or negative test.

A requirement is introduced not to allow more than 1 person per 8 m2 in commercial establishments.

Visits to medical facilities and specialized institutions are limited, visits are allowed only for patients with a stay of more than 5 days, at the discretion of a doctor.

Extracurricular activities and gatherings of children and youth are limited. Mixing of students from different classes is not allowed. Mandatory registration of the daily number of students absent for medical reasons is introduced. The measures remain in force until moving to Stage 1 or Stage 3.

Stage 3: epidemic spread of COVID-19, the health system is overwhelmed. Planned hospital admissions are limited, testing is introduced in schools.

All active treatment hospitals participate. In this phase, the medical facilities transform the existing bed stock and provide beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 on the basis of the existing therapeutic beds for active treatment. Scheduled admission and treatment is limited, except for hospital treatment that cannot be postponed without medical risk to the patient.

Wearing a mask is also mandatory outdoors when gathering people. Remote work is introduced, if possible for 50% of the staff. There is border control of those entering the country at land and water border points and a requirement for a certificate if the arrivals have resided in countries with a high incidence (over 500 per 100,000).

Visits to medical institutions and social services are suspended, an exception is allowed only for visits to patients in the terminal stage of the disease.

Testing for COVID-19 is introduced in educational institutions, social institutions.

Group activities that are not of a professional nature are suspended; on-site training in schools in separate settlements, districts when 20% absence of students and/or staff is reached.

Mass events are limited, especially in closed spaces (visits to sports, cultural and other events). The activities (capacity) of objects with a mass visit of people (more than 20 people) are limited - theaters, cinemas, sports halls and stadiums, discotheques, restaurants, etc.

Attending classes in higher education institutions are limited by introducing shift training, conducting non-attending lecture courses, etc. The measures are in force until moving to Stage 2 or Stage 4

Stage 4: peak in the spread of COVID-19, an emergency epidemic situation is declared

All active treatment hospitals participate. In multi-specialty hospitals, no less than 10% capacity of the available beds is maintained for the treatment of patients with other pathologies.

When the capacity of hospitals is filled, with permanent detention and an increase in morbidity, actions are taken to open temporary structures for treatment by using the capacity of military field hospitals, suitable public buildings, incl. hotels, etc., in which additional beds are opened and medical specialists from medical facilities are used for outpatient care, health facilities, etc.

More than 50% of staff are transitioning to remote work (if possible). Business continuity plans are being developed and implemented in all sectors, with critical infrastructure and medical facilities being of particular importance.

A certificate of vaccination, re-illness or negative test is required for all arrivals in the country.

On-site training in schools and universities, mass events (sports, cultural, etc.) are suspended. The activities of objects with a mass visit of people (more than 20 people) are suspended - theaters, cinemas, sports halls, etc. The measures remain in place until moving to Stage 3.

When Stage 4 is registered, even in one area, an emergency epidemic situation is declared for the territory of the country. Anti-epidemic measures are introduced by order of the Minister of Health, as prescribed in the Health Act.

Measures in stages 0-4 can be applied at the regional or national level.

Stage 5: Recovery phase

The number of people infected with the coronavirus infection decreases to the values ​​​​in Stages 1-0. Medical facilities are gradually reducing the additional beds opened and moving to normal mode while maintaining the possibility of treating patients in conditions of isolation, in case of suspicion or in case of hospitalization of patients with coronavirus infection.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews