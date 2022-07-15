Russia revokes the Certificates of Two Military Factories in Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | July 15, 2022, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Russia revokes the Certificates of Two Military Factories in Bulgaria Mi-17 after reipars in "Terem - Letets"

Russia is terminating the validity of the certificates issued to three aircraft repair enterprises - two in Bulgaria and one in the Czech Republic, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing, quoted by TASS and BGNES.

It is about the Bulgarian "Terem - Letets" and "Avionams", as well as the Czech "Lom Praha".

"A number of NATO and EU member states continue to supply military equipment to the Kyiv regime, and also plan to repair such equipment at their enterprises. As a countermeasure, the Russian side has decided to terminate the validity of the certificates issued to ‘Lom Praha’, ‘Terem – Letets’ and ‘Avionams’”, Zakharova pointed out.

The provision of design and technical assistance for overhauls, maintenance of maintenance kits and documentation, and the supply of spare parts for Mi helicopters will be discontinued.

Zakharova stated that the companies will be deprived of the right to carry out maintenance and repair of Russian-made helicopters, therefore the Russian side "is released from the responsibility for the safe operation of the helicopters repaired in these companies".

Bulgaria announced its readiness to help Ukraine with the repair of equipment in military factories but refused to send weapons directly.

"Terem - Letets" specializes in the repair of helicopters - Mi-17, Mi-8, Mi-14PL/BT, Mi-24B/D/P, Mi-2 and Ka-26 and others. The plant is under the Ministry of Defense.

"Avionams" offers overhaul and modernization services for Mi-8 and Mi-17 military and civil helicopters, Mi-24 helicopters, as well as a number of MiG, Su and training L39 aircraft.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Bulgaria, certificates, repair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria