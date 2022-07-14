Sofia: 77% Increase in Tourists for the first half of 2022

"Sofia recorded a 77% increase in tourists for the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021," announced the deputy mayor of the "European policies, international activity and tourism" department Irina Savina.

According to the current data of the Unified Tourist System (ESTI) of the Ministry of Tourism, the growth of foreign tourists is 139% and 37% of Bulgarian tourists who visited the capital compared to the first half of 2021.

Foreign tourists are returning to Sofia, and their number for the first six months exceeds Bulgarian ones. Germany, Romania, Israel, Italy, USA, Romania, Greece, etc. are leading among foreign markets in terms of number of tourists. Since the beginning of the year, there has been an increased interest in Sofia as a tourist destination by British citizens.

Tourists stay in Sofia for an average of 2.3 days, with an increase in overnight stays of 86%. For the first half of 2022, foreign tourists have the leading share with 62% of overnight tourists, against 38% for Bulgarian tourists. ESTI data report a reversal of the trend from the same period of 2021, when the share of overnight Bulgarian tourists was 51%, against 49% for foreign tourists.

The number of tourists visiting Sofia continues to recover. The guests of the Capital are now offered the new tourist products "Sofia Wine Map", "Know the Birds of Sofia" map and "STREET ART SOFIA" map.

/Sofia Municipality