Bulgarian Politics: “We Continue the Change” and GERB with a Difference of 0.7 percent

GERB and "We Continue the Change" are approaching positions, the difference between them being less than 1 percent. They would get 22.2 percent and 21.5 percent of the votes, respectively, if the elections were held today.

This is indicated by the data from a nationally representative survey, financed and implemented jointly by bTV and "Market Links", conducted among 1024 adult citizens in the period July 2 - 10 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

The third place goes to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 11.6 percent ahead of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), which is just over 9 percent.

They are followed by "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) (8.3 percent) and “Vazrazhdane” (7.6 percent).

The seventh political force is "Bulgarian Rise" with a result around, but still above the threshold for entering the National Assembly - 4.3 percent. “There Is Such a People” (TISP) does not find a place in the future parliament, according to the agency's data. The political force that had the highest score a year ago would now take 3.2 percent of the vote.

President Rumen Radev is the only one in whom trust exceeds distrust.

At a serious distance, but second after him, is the former caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev - twice the lower percentage of trust - 24 percent and prevailing mistrust.

The resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is in the third position - 22 percent trust, and distrust towards him is three times greater - 66 percent.

The attitude towards former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is similar (21 percent vs. 66 percent, respectively). For BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, the percentages are 20% trust and 65% distrust.

At the bottom of the ranking is Slavi Trifonov.

Those polled are divided on whether there should be new elections. 43 percent want a cabinet in this National Assembly. Almost as many - 41 percent, prefer to vote again. 17 percent cannot judge which is better or the lesser evil.

