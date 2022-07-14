Bulgaria in 2022: Over 1,000 Women and Children are Victims of Domestic Violence

The victims of domestic violence in Bulgaria from the beginning of 2022 to May are 1,738, and among them, women predominate - 1,194, and children - 409.

This is understood from the answer of the Minister of the Interior Boyko Rashkov to a question within the framework of parliamentary control by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Kristian Vigenin (BSP). From the answer, it is understood that an organization has been created in the Ministry of the Interior to collect statistical data on committed crimes related to domestic violence.

"The information that is received and stored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs on cases of domestic violence is filled monthly in tables by the regional coordinators in the regional directorates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, based on data received from the relevant court in the regional administration at the permanent address of the perpetrator of domestic violence". Rashkov also writes.

According to the data from the police statistics for the year 2021 of the Ministry of the Interior, domestic violence crimes have decreased. If in 2020 they were 606, in the past year 439 were registered, and the majority of them were kept uncovered.

The lack of uniform statistics on this problem is one of the reasons for the amendments made by the Ministry of Justice to the law on protection from domestic violence. The project was presented some time ago, and at the beginning of July, the period for its public discussion expired. It is expected that the draft law will be adopted at the meeting of the Council of Ministers today - July 13.

The main points in it provide for the state to create crisis centers and sheltered housing for victims of domestic violence. Victims will be able to file a complaint at the doctor's office and have the right to free legal assistance. The deadline for submitting a complaint is also increased from one to three months.

The failure of the state to deal with the problem of domestic violence is the reason for several condemnations of Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. In one of the last such decisions, the court found that the inaction of the authorities in Bulgaria kills.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik