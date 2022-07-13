Bulgarian Parliament ratified the Protocols for the Accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Politics | July 13, 2022, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament ratified the Protocols for the Accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO @War on the Rocks

Parliament ratified the protocols on the accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty.

This is happening after the NATO summit at the end of June decided to invite the two countries to the Alliance. With the accession of Finland and Sweden, the number of member states will increase to 32.

The protocols ratified by the National Assembly will enter into force today after each of the parties to the North Atlantic Treaty has notified the US government in its capacity as depositary of the implementation of internal procedures.

