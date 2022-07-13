Bulgarian Parliament ratified the Protocols for the Accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO
Parliament ratified the protocols on the accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty.
This is happening after the NATO summit at the end of June decided to invite the two countries to the Alliance. With the accession of Finland and Sweden, the number of member states will increase to 32.
The protocols ratified by the National Assembly will enter into force today after each of the parties to the North Atlantic Treaty has notified the US government in its capacity as depositary of the implementation of internal procedures.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Salaries in the Bulgarian Army are increasing between 16 and 25%
- » Bulgaria has Stopped 50,000 Hacker Attacks from Russia and Belarus since the Start of the War
- » Bulgarian MFA with a Note to North Macedonia because of Anti-Bulgarian slogans on the Protests
- » Bulgarian President Radev: If it comes to Elections, they should be in October
- » President Radev: Bulgaria categorically Supports the Integration of Montenegro in the EU
- » Ex-PM Borissov: Quick Elections, the Bulgarian State has Collapsed