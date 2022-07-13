Day 140 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia may Reconsider Transiting its Gas to Europe through Ukraine

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine hopes to export 500,000 tons of grain per month through the Danube after the liberation of Snake Island

Ukraine hopes that the liberation of Snake Island from Russian troops and the start of shipping traffic on the Bystry Strait (through which the border with Romania passes) in the Danube Delta, as well as the increase of the throughput of the Sulina Strait in cooperation with the Romanians, will increase Ukrainian grain exports by 500,000 tons per month.

Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure announced on Tuesday that 16 ships have already passed through the Bystry Strait to three Ukrainian ports on the Danube in recent days.

At the same time, the ministry notes that the capacity of the strait is only 4 ships per day.

"We are negotiating with our Romanian colleagues and with representatives of the European Commission to increase the number of crossings through the Sulina strait. Under these conditions and the presence of a road through the Bystrii strait, we expect that within a week the traffic jams will be removed and we will be able to increase the monthly grain export of 500,000 tons," the ministry's press service quoted Deputy Minister Yuriy Vaskov.

At the same time, these half a million tons, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Infrastructure, are only 1/11 of the export capacity deficit caused by the war and the blockade of the main Ukrainian seaports. In April, for example, it was possible to export 2.5 million tons of products, the ministry said, while the monthly export requirement was 8 million tons.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine hopes for a quick export of grain, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Today, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and representatives of the UN will negotiate in Istanbul on the security of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities announced that the first ships had managed to load grain and sail across the Black Sea. The country's authorities drew attention to the fact that this happened after the liberation of Snake Island.

"Ukraine is ready to export its grain to the international market. We are two steps away from reaching an agreement with Russia, in the last phase, and now everything depends on it. If they really want, the export of grain will start soon," says Kuleba.

Germany stops buying Russian coal from August 31, and oil until the end of the year

Germany will completely stop buying Russian coal on August 1, and Russian oil on December 31 this year, German Deputy Finance Minister Jörg Kukies said at a press conference in Sydney, quoted by Reuters.

The key challenge will be covering the gap that will be left when the EU gives up the 158 billion cubic meters of gas that Russia supplies each year, Kukies stressed to the energy forum in Sydney, organized jointly by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency.

Previously, Russia supplied 40% of the coal and oil used in Germany, the deputy minister noted. "Anyone who knows the history of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was an instrument of the Soviet empire over Eastern Europe, knows that giving up this dependence is not an easy thing, but it is something that we will achieve in a few months," he stressed.

Germany is rapidly preparing LNG import terminals to help cover the shortfall. However, Kukies pointed out that the US and Qatar together can supply Europe with only about 30 billion cubic meters of gas per year in the form of liquefied natural gas.

"We can't just imagine that this problem doesn't exist," Kukies added. He noted that Germany is focused on the transition to net-zero emissions and has recently introduced laws aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy projects, but gas will be essential to the change.

Russian generals move their relatives to light duty in Syria

Russian officers do not want to go to war in Ukraine, and generals are urgently transferring relatives to safer service in Syria, Kyiv's military intelligence claimed, as quoted by Ukrinform.

"The top military leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation does not want to attract their relatives and friends who serve in the ranks of the armed forces to participate in military operations on the territory of Ukraine. Given the situation on the front, the generals consider Syria a safer place to serve," the MoD intelligence report said.

According to the services, the occupiers are trying to retain the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by creating a new brigade-level military unit in the Kherson region. It is envisaged that officer positions will be filled with officers from the armed forces of the Russian Federation. However, this causes open dissatisfaction on the part of the "candidates", who refuse a possible business trip and do not wish to move their families near the war zone.

More than 26 servicemen have been dismissed from Russia's 38th anti-aircraft missile brigade for refusing to participate in the war in Ukraine. All were stamped "traitor to the motherland" in their military records.

On Tuesday, Ukrinform reported that 150 servicemen with service contracts, so-called contract soldiers, had returned to Buryatia after refusing to fight in Ukraine and writing discharge reports. On Saturday, the Buryats returned to their homeland. Before that, they were kept in a camp in Luhansk region for several days, where they blackmailed them and tried to detain them.

According to the wives of one of the fighters, at the end of June, her husband, together with other Buryats, was driven out of the territory of Ukraine and told that they were being driven to the airport, but the car turned back, as they explained, because of the video published by Buryat women on June 28 . In it, wives and mothers of soldiers from the Ukrainian front wanted their relatives to be replaced by other servicemen. The fighter and several other people jumped from the truck and reached the military camp, where there were already 120 "refusaries", soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine.

After a few days, their phones were taken away and they were told they were being driven home. One of them kept his mobile device and felt that they were being returned to Ukraine. A small group again jumped from the truck and this time reached the nearest populated place to military police, and the police took them to a camp in Luhansk region. First 120 and then 150 people were gathered there, on July 7 they all got on a plane to Omsk, and on the 9th they flew to Ulan-Ude. Another 500 people who do not want to fight in Ukraine and wish to terminate their contracts with the Ministry of Defense have contacted the "Free Buryatia" fund.

Buryatia is in one of the leading places in terms of the number of victims in the Ukrainian war, called in Russia a special military operation.

Russia will consider transiting its gas to Europe through Ukraine after the end of the current agreement

Russia will consider whether to continue sending natural gas to Europe through Ukraine after the end of the current deal, which expires in 2024, as European countries still want and as long as Ukraine's national transit system remains operational, a Russian news agency said on Wednesday. RIA Novosti, citing the country's foreign ministry.

Despite the war in Ukraine, Russia continues to supply large quantities of gas to Europe through Ukraine, as European countries are still Moscow's key global customer for its multibillion-dollar exports of the blue fuel.

