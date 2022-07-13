Salaries in the Bulgarian Army are increasing between 16 and 25%

Between 16 and 25% salary increases are foreseen in the army. This is what the resigned Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov told BTV.

"I signed the orders to increase the pay in the army before I left for the studio. The largest percentage increase will go to military positions," the minister said and clarified that the 16% increase is for the senior command staff.

"The biggest percentage will go, of course, to the most vulnerable groups of service members - those are the military jobs. That's how I set it up at the very beginning, that's how I'm running it, so that I can address precisely those vulnerable groups that are currently suffering the biggest blow from inflation," noted Dragomir Zakov.

He explained that they are about to release an ordinance for the increase of apartment funds as of October 1. The increase will be about 2 or 3 times.

At the moment, the amount for the Sofia garrison is quite modest, at least 4 times below the market price of an apartment for rent, added the minister.

“Since we anticipate savings by the end of the year from more efficient spending of funds, this opportunity will open up and we anticipate an increase of about 3 times for the Sofia garrison, also in the other garrisons, but there the percentage will be according to the market”, noted Zakov.

According to him, now the military in Sofia pays about BGN 200-300 extra for accommodation. Dragomir Zakov added that the regulation must undergo a purely procedural public discussion for about 30 days on the site and the next minister will have to implement it.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES