The Euro reached a Price of One Dollar - its Lowest Value in 20 years

Last night, for the first time in 20 years, the euro equaled the US dollar amid a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe and growing fears of a recession in the Eurozone.

The euro was trading at exactly one dollar, the lowest value since December 2002

Oil prices also fell on recession fears as central banks raised interest rates to combat high inflation.

/BNR