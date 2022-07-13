COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 1,100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 1,139, with 63.39% among unvaccinated people, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The dead are two, neither of whom was vaccinated.

To detect the new cases, 6,210 tests were performed, of which nearly 1 in 5 (18.34%) was positive.

With this, the total number of cases in our country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,180,636, of which 37,279 have resulted in a fatal outcome. 1,133,543 have been cured, including 414 in the last 24 hours, and 9,814 cases are active. 460 of them are hospitalized, 40 are in intensive care units.

79 have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, 75.95% of them have not been vaccinated.

In total, 4,428,443 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were administered in the country, including 3,266 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,076,200 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 782,762 received the first booster dose, and 11,653 received the second booster dose.

/BTA