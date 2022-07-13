AWS FinTech Accelerator will fuel the best FinTech startups

Amazon Web Services has launched AWS FinTech Accelerator, an equity-free program that aims to identify, engage, and support the growth of high-potential FinTech startups. The initiative is supported by Vestbee, one of the largest European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators and corporates, selected fintech experts, and investors from the leading companies, to name a few Sequoia Capital, HSBC, Railsbank, Anthemis, Breega, GFC, Mouro Capital, DN Capital, Dawn Capital, Outwards, Blackfin Capital Partners, Eight Roads, Finch Capital, Augmentum, Burda Principal Investments, or EBRD Venture Capital.

During the 6-week acceleration program, selected startups will receive comprehensive technology, business and fundraising support, up to 0.000 in AWS Activate Credits, access to the latest cloud technologies, leading VC funds, industry experts, and free tools to accelerate the growth of their business. Participants will benefit from many partners’ offers and special discounts such as an invitation to the ComplyLaunch Program, k worth of API Endpoints from Plaid, k Credits from Yapily, up to 90% off on HubSpot, k on the Mixpanel Growth Plan and more!

Which startups can apply?

The applications are open for early-stage startups at the pre-seed, seed, and Series A stage, developing an innovative solution in the United Kingdom and Ireland (or teams aiming to operate in this world-leading fintech center) from the following categories:

Open & Embedded Finance,

Big Data & AIML,

Blockchain & Decentralised Finance,

FinTech-as-a-service,

Financial inclusion & Sustainability,

and others.

The applications for the program will close on July 22nd. The acceleration program will start in September, ending with a Demo Day on October 27th.

How to apply?

Eligible candidates should submit their applications to the AWS FinTech Accelerator here via the Vestbee platform before 22nd of July 2022.

More information about AWS FinTech Accelerator: https://vestbee.com/aws-fintech-accelerator

/Vestbee