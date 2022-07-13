Bulgaria has Stopped 50,000 Hacker Attacks from Russia and Belarus since the Start of the War

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Bulgaria has blocked about 50,000 IP addresses and 500 domains from Russia and Belarus, from which hacker attacks were attempted. This was announced by Deputy Interior Minister Tanya Raycheva during an informal meeting of the Council "Justice and Internal Affairs".

The meeting was attended by the ministers of interior affairs of the EU member states and the associated countries - Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, the executive directors of Frontex, Europol, eu-LISA and representatives of the General Secretariat of the Council (GSC), reports the Ministry of the Interior.

The main topic was "Threats to internal security arising from Russian aggression in Ukraine". The ministers of internal affairs of Ukraine and Moldova also took part in it.

In her speech, Deputy Minister Raycheva congratulated the Czech Presidency on the beginning of its mandate and assured that Bulgaria will be a constructive partner in achieving common goals. She emphasized that Bulgaria is among the member states that accepted the largest number of refugees from Ukraine. Raycheva expressed support for all actions at the EU level, including European agencies with their analytical products and operational capacity, to strengthen operational cooperation in support of Ukraine and Moldova. Welcomes the proposal for Europol to produce a single threat assessment, the measures to improve the identification of firearms and the implementation of systematic checks in the Schengen Information System, as well as the new operational activity under EMPACT with a priority on synthetic drugs. The Deputy Minister assured that at the national level the risks of possible attempts at arms trafficking are being closely monitored, and so far no similar cases have been identified, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported.

Raycheva confirmed the readiness of our country for the exchange of information, good practices and cooperation on specific issues and pointed to the direct contact between the heads of the specialized units for combating cybercrime in Bulgaria and Ukraine as an example. At the national level, efforts are being made to counter disinformation and fake news, she explained.

According to her, one of the main priorities at the moment is the integration of Ukrainian citizens into the EU. A permanent challenge for our country is the reception of these persons, their inclusion in the labor market, but also the care of those who continue to need support. The Deputy Minister confirmed the readiness of our country to continue active participation in the common European response to threats to internal security arising from the war in Ukraine. She reiterated her strong position that Member States on the front line and the most affected countries should be offered quick and practical solutions, as well as concrete, significant financial assistance to support their humanitarian efforts.

In the afternoon session, the strengthening of the fight against sexual abuse of children was discussed.

"We support the goals of the already proposed regulation and we count on it to ensure a unified approach in the fight against sexual violence against children," commented Deputy Minister Raycheva.

She welcomed the ambition of the Czech Presidency to work actively to strengthen the fight against sexual abuse of children, given the ever-increasing threats of this kind.

