It is Final - Croatia adopts the Euro on New Year's Day 2023
Croatia will finally adopt the euro on 1 January 2023.
This became clear today after the Council of the EU signed the last three legal acts necessary for this purpose.
One of these acts fixes the exchange rate of the Croatian kuna (HRK) to the euro (EUR). It is 7.53450 kuna for 1 euro. This corresponds to the current central rate of the Croatian currency in the exchange rate mechanism known as ERM II.
After Croatia, 6 more EU member states remain to introduce the euro. Only Denmark will keep the krone as the national currency.
Bulgaria must adopt the euro on January 1, 2024.
